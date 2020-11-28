Saudi FM Prince Faisal congratulates newly elected OIC Secretary General

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan congratulated the new Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha of Chad, who was elected on Saturday.

“My sincere congratulations to Mr. Hussein Ibrahim Taha of Chad on being selected by consensus as the next Secretary General of the @OIC_OCI, wishing him all success in his duties,” Prince Faisal said in a tweet. “The Kingdom will spare no effort to support His Excellency during his tenure.”



Taha, as well as those who served before him, was elected by the Council of Foreign Ministers and will serve a five-year period that may be renewed once, according to the OIC’s website.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad al-Othaimeen of Saudi Arabia has held the position since 2016. The Secretary General prior was also Saudi Arabian. Iyad Ameen Madani served from 2014 through 2016.

Secretary Generals of the OIC are expected to take on the following responsibilities:

1. Bring to the attention of the members of the Organization matters which, in his opinion, may serve or impair the objectives of the organization.

2. Follow-up the implementation of decisions, resolutions and recommendations of the Islamic Summits, and Councils of Foreign Ministers and other Ministerial meetings.

3. Provide the Member States with working papers and memoranda, in implementation of the decisions, resolutions and recommendations of the Islamic Summits and the Councils of Foreign Ministers.

4. Coordinate and harmonize, the work of the relevant Organs of the Organization.

5. Prepare the program and the budget of the General Secretariat.

6. Promote communication among Member States and facilitate consultations and exchange of views as well as the dissemination of information that could be of importance to Member States.

7. Perform such other functions as are entrusted to him by the Islamic Summit or the Council of Foreign Ministers.

8. Submit annual reports to the Council of Foreign Ministers on the work of the Organization.



A total of 11 Secretary Generals have been elected since the establishment of the organization, according to the OIC’s website.

