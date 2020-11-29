Dubai reduces fuel surcharge for electricity and water as of December

Dubai’s government has issued a decision to reduce the fuel surcharge for electricity and water. Fuel surcharge for electricity on Sunday as the emirate has increased solar energy production.

According to a statement issued by the Government of Dubai Media Office, the decision reflects the Supreme Council’s commitment to enhancing Dubai’s prestigious position in providing electricity and water services at globally competitive prices.

This reduction is primarily related to the savings achieved in fuel consumption due to the increase in solar energy production; those savings will be passed to customers.

Fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils for kilowatt hour instead of 6.5 fils currently. Fuel surcharge for water will be 0.4 fils for Imperial Gallon instead of 0.6 fils now.

Thus, fuel surcharge will be reduced by 23 percent for electricity and 33 percent for water.

The fuel surcharge reduction will be applied to electricity and water bills from 1 December 2020.

“At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of renewable and clean energy and provide 75% of Dubai’s energy capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.”, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

