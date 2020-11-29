UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity council, climate change envoy

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.
The cabinet of the UAE government also appointed Industry and Advanced Technology Minister and head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan al-Jaber as a special envoy for climate change.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Al-Jaber is also the chairman of Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company known as Masdar.
An advocate for clean energy, al-Jaber has held several positions and advisory roles on issues related to energy, economics and sustainable development.
Read more:
Dubai to cut fuel surcharge starting Dec. 1 to bring down customer power, water bills
Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Ports to store and distribute 70 mln COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: UAE conducts over 137,000 COVID-19 tests, detects 1,251 cases
UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi grants citizens $2 bln in homes, land, loan forgiveness
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 29 November 2020 KSA 18:09 - GMT 15:09