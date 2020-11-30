Bahrain condemns the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Bahrain condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran on Monday evening in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The Foreign Ministry statement stressed the necessity of joining all efforts to ease tension, prevent escalation in the region, and protect security and stability, BNA reported.

The statement added that in view of what the region is going through, the Kingdom of Bahrain calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid the region drifting to new levels of instability and threatening peace.

