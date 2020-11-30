UAE condemns assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist, calls for restraint

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated in a statement issued on Saturday that the United Arab Emirates condemns the wrongful crime of assassination that targeted Iranian Nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, reported UAE's state news agency WAM.

The United Arab Emirates affirmed that the instability in the region and its security challenges must prompt all countries to avoid actions that would lead to escalation, which threatens the entire region's stability, added the statement.

The statement added that, given what the region is going through, the United Arab Emirates calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid drifting the region into new instability levels that threaten peace.

