UAE to celebrate its 49th National Day on December 2

Leaders of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday congratulated the Emirati people as the country is set to mark its 49th National Day, which is celebrated annually on December 2.

The President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, called on the people of the UAE to “look to the future with optimism and contribute with ideas and visions that will help the country achieve further progress across all sectors,” state news agency WAM reported.

In a statement to the UAE Armed Forces magazine Nation Shield, Sheikh Khalifa said the people of the UAE should be ready to welcome the next 50 years with future visions “that will prepare our country for more development across all sectors, so that by year 2071, the UAE will become the first in the world in global indicators for well-being, happiness and quality of life,” according to WAM.

For his part, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the UAE’s 49th National Day is a milestone of progress.

“As we enter the 50th year of our young country and our unique union experience, we are stronger, self-confident and more capable and determined to achieve our goals during the next 50 years,” WAM cited the Crown Prince as saying.

“We are well-placed to realize our ambition of making the UAE the best country in the world by its 100th anniversary, relying on the strong foundations laid down by our founding leaders and the major successes that we have achieved over the past decades,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said the country’s national day is the day “when our Founding Fathers embodied the quintessential Emirati values of dignity and steadfastness and represented the sense of belonging and national identity.”

Earlier, officials in the UAE warned that private parties are banned during the upcoming 49th National Day, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said: “With UAE National Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve celebrations fast approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventative health and safety measures during all activities to tackle COVID-19.”

