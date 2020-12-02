Emiratis and expatriates celebrate UAE's 49th National Day

Emiratis and expatriates from across the seven emirates are celebrating the United Arab Emirates’ 49th National Day on Wednesday, with a host of performances and fireworks displays taking place.

Although hampered somewhat by restrictions that were introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, several events will still be held across the country.

On the 49th National Day of the UAE, we remain grateful to those who planted the seeds of our union. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, and we will honor our forefathers by continuing to take the country forward into an ever brighter future. pic.twitter.com/AXa9uBaASZ — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 2, 2020

The official celebration will take the form of a live show staged in Abu Dhabi and streamed online, with the intention of reducing crowds and allowing people to watch from the safety of their homes. Entitled ‘Seeds of the Union,’ the show will be streamed at 5.45pm local time.

A number of activities and shows will take place in Dubai to commemorate the founding of the country.

Emiratis attend celebrations of UAE's national day on December 2, 2020. (Karim Sahib/AFP)

Dubai Festival City Mall’s fireworks shows will be held at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Access for the general public is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but spectators are allowed to watch in-person if they make reservations at selected restaurants.

Participating restaurants include Five Guys, Chili’s, Famous Dave’s, Al-Fanar, Joe’s Crab Shack, Nando’s, Peppermill, Semsom, and Turkish Village.

There will also be a fireworks display at Global Village at 9 p.m., as well a live performance titled ‘Emarat, Land of Peace.’

A fountain and light show will take place at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah from 6 p.m. until midnight. There will be no fireworks show at The Pointe due to security concerns, according to the official Instagram page.

Live concerts will be held at La Mer beach between 4 p.m. and midnight. Fireworks shows are planned for 9pm and 11pm.

Emirati singers Balqees and Mohammed Shehhi will perform at Burj Park, beginning at 8.30 p.m. Tickets must be booked in advance.

