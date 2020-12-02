Google ‘Doodle’ shows UAE flag in celebration of 49th National Day

Google in the United Arab Emirates celebrated the country’s 49th National Day on Wednesday with a dedicated image of the UAE flag.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The site featured a “Doodle” – a special temporary alteration of Google’s logo used to commemorate holidays and events – of a fluttering UAE flag with “Google” written on a banner using the country’s flag colors.



“Doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists,” the largest search engine in the world stated on its website.



The UAE celebrates its National Day on December 2 with events taking place across the country, including fireworks shows, musical events, and more.



In a statement carried by the official WAM news agency, the country’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the next 50 years will be welcomed with “future visions that will ready our country for more development across all sectors. Therefore, by year 2071, the UAE will become the first in the world in global indicators for well-being, happiness and quality of life.”



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have banned private parties celebrating the national holiday to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

Read more:

UAE to celebrate its 49th National Day on December 2

UAE bans private parties on National Day, Christmas, New Year

UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi grants citizens $2 bln in homes, land, loan forgiveness

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 08:25 - GMT 05:25