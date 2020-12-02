Saudi Arabia has not hesitated to defend the Palestinian cause: FM

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause is a fundamental Arab issue and that the Kingdom has not hesitated to defend it since the era of King Abdulaziz.

The reaffirmation of the Kingdom’s stance came during Prince Faisal’s message to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

“The position of Saudi Arabia remains constant on the Palestinian issue as well as in defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, and in adhering to the Arab Peace Initiative that was drawn up by the Kingdom and adopted by the Arab countries at the Beirut Arab League summit of 2008,” Prince Faisal was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency in a report.

“The Kingdom stresses the importance of a halt to settlement building by Israel on Palestinian land, and supports what was stated in Security Council Resolution 2,334, which affirmed that the Israeli occupation of settlements on the Palestinian land is a flagrant violation under international law and an obstacle to achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace,” the foreign minister added.

In the conclusion of his message, Prince Faisal affirmed that the Kingdom's support for Palestine “stems from its belief in the importance of the Palestinian cause, defending the rights of Palestinians and a decent life, and the importance of promoting peace between the conflicting parties.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Prince Faisal met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukry where they also discussed the importance of the Palestinian issue as the central issue of the Arab nation on the sidelines of the Saudi-Egyptian Consultation Committee.

Prince Faisal’s statements come a month after he had told an Arab League meeting that Saudi Arabia supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

