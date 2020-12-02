Kuwait elections: Number of candidate observers to be reduced to five amid COVID-19

Kuwaiti authorities are set to reduce the number of delegates for the candidates observing the upcoming parliamentary elections to five individuals instead of 15, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

The authorities will allow five people provided that they are chosen via a lottery system to observe the elections, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Kuwait Shahad al-Matrouk.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kuwait is set to hold its upcoming parliamentary elections on December 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic, with several new measures being taken into consideration to hold the poll safely.

Kuwaitis attend an electoral campaign meeting ahead of the upcoming election scheduled for later in the week, in Kuwait City on December 2, 2020. (AFP)

Candidates who wish to run for the Kuwaiti parliament’s 16th legislative term must submit their civil IDs, nationality, and two personal photos, along with submitting an application form online, and head to a designated police station to confirm candidacy.

As part of the precautions to secure the elections amid COVID-19, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health stipulated that the employees participating in running the polls – both government and private agencies – will be subjected to a PCR test to ensure that they are free of the coronavirus, according to the Aljarida newspaper.

Government agencies are currently finalizing a plan to organize the polling process that will take place next Saturday.

More than half a million male and female voters are expected to participate in the upcoming election to choose their representatives. Currently, 322 male and female candidates are running for the upcoming vote.

Read more:

Kuwait National Assembly elections open for candidates with new coronavirus processes

Kuwait’s new emir calls for national unity ahead of elections on December 5

Kuwait National Assembly elections open for candidates with new coronavirus processes

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 21:18 - GMT 18:18