United States congratulates the United Arab Emirates on National Day

The United States congratulated the United Arab Emirates on the 49th anniversary of its foundation in a statement released by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday evening.

The statement emphasized the partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which has grown more robust and more dynamic over the decades.

“As your country hosts Expo 2020 Dubai and fulfills the promise of the historic signing of the Abraham Accords, we celebrate our work together in promoting peace and security, investing in trade and innovation, and developing human capital through educational opportunities and exchange,” the statement added.

Pompeo concluded the statement wishing the Emirati people a peaceful and safe year to come.

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03