Bahrain, Israel sign MoU covering tourism field

Bahrain and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding covering the tourism field in Tel Aviv on Wednesday with the presence of Bahraini Industry and Commerce Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani and Israeli Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen, reported state-owned Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani said that tourism in the Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the active sectors endowed with developed infrastructure thanks to the great interest of the Government, BNA added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The tourism openness with the State of Israel within the framework of the declaration of support for peace concluded between the two parties will have a great impact on enriching the tourism sector and supporting it between the two countries”, Al-Zayani added.

Read more: Bahrain, Israel agree to open embassies, foreign ministers discuss visas, flights

The Israeli minister praised the reputation enjoyed by the Kingdom of Bahrain in the field of tourism, stressing that the cooperation of the two countries in this field would open more prospects for joint work, looking forward to cooperation and joint projects in the coming period, reported BNA.

BNA added that Al-Zayani pointed out that openness with the State of Israel would contribute in the future to a greater revitalization of the tourism movement between the two countries, in a way that meets aspirations and serves their common interests.

Read more:

Bahrain delegation in Israel for talks on boosting cooperation

Israel’s Netanyahu to visit Bahrain at invitation of Bahraini Crown Prince

Bahrain calls for resuming Palestine-Israel negotiations based on two-state solution

Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 00:19 - GMT 21:19