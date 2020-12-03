Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water to terminate 118 expat employees

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water is set to terminate the contracts of 118 expatriate employees as part of the country’s wider plans to replace foreign workers with citizens in the public sector, according to local media reports.

According to sources who spoke to al-Rai newspaper, at least 59 employees who have exceeded the period of 30 years have already been terminated while the rest are expected to be told of their contract termination soon.

Kuwait’s Civil Service Bureau has requested for contract terminations of 626 expatriates employed in the government ministries in the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, according to local Arab Times newspaper in Kuwait.

Kuwait’s government and National Assembly are close to approving short-term and long-term measures to cut the country’s number of expats by as many as 360,000 workers, Kuwait Times reported last month.

Earlier in the summer, Interior Minister Anas al-Saleh, speaking to the official Kuwait Television, said that Kuwait will reduce the number of foreign expatriates living in the country within months through an updated residency law.

