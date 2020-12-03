UAE continues National Day celebration with region's first solar-powered light show

The United Arab Emirates’ 49th National Day celebrations kicked off with a number of performances and other shows, including the region’s first solar-powered light show.

Bee’ah, the Middle East’s sustainability pioneer, put on a solar-powered light show on Wednesday at its new headquarters, which is set to open in 2021, state news agency WAM reported.

“The light show was powered by renewable energy, generated by Bee’ah Headquarters’ on-site solar park, which is stored in Tesla’s sophisticated Powerpacks, a fully integrated AC-connected energy storage system,” WAM reported.

The region's first solar-powered light show is put on at the new Bee'ah headquarters in celebration of the UAE's 49th National Day. (Screengrab: WAM)

A flurry of events and shows are scheduled in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to celebrate the formation of the Emirates in 1971.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spoke at one event in Abu Dhabi organized by the foreign ministry.

“I would like to thank everyone here present with us and celebrating our 49th anniversary. Today, we celebrate, as brothers and sisters in humanity, our joint action to solve problems and look toward the future,” Sheikh Abdullah was quoted as saying by WAM.

In Sharjah to celebrate National Day, the Sharjah Business Women Council launched the “Women of Sharjah” campaign to highlight the achievements of top female entrepreneurs in the emirate.

Emiratis attend celebrations of UAE's national day on December 2, 2020. (AFP)

Four businesswomen were highlighted for their accomplishments, and they will outline their visions to encourage the next generation of aspiring female business owners.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, said she was proud of the “pioneering stature achieved by Emirati women, due to the support of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who always believed in the role of women in the community since the establishment of the country.”

Emiratis attend celebrations of UAE's national day on December 2, 2020. (AFP)

She added: “As we end a federal year full of hard work, giving, achievements and cultural gains at local, regional and international levels, we will enter a new year while reinforcing our efforts, promoting cooperation, uniting our visions, and committing to our values that led to the success of our beloved country. We will aim to spread our values, preserve our heritage, and achieve the highest levels of sustainable development.”

