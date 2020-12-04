Iran continues to fund militias in region, terror operations in Europe: Saudi FM

Iran continues to fund terrorist militias in the region while Iranian terrorist groups carry out operations in Europe, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during his panel discussion at the Med Dialogue.

“The Kingdom supports dialogue between US and Iran, but Tehran is the one who closes the door on dialogue,” Prince Faisal said during his talk.

The Saudi Arabian foreign minister also said that the Kingdom said it supports a just peace agreement that gives the Palestinians an independent state.

Moments before his panel discussion went live, the Saudi foreign minister tweeted that Saudi Arabia appreciates the efforts made by Kuwait to “bridge the gap” of viewpoints regarding the Gulf crisis.

“We’ve made significant progress in the last few days thanks to the continuing efforts of Kuwait but also thanks to the strong support of President Trump and the US administration towards bringing all parties closer,” he said in response to the first question posed by William F. Wechsler, Director of the Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and Middle East Programs.

“And we hope that this progress can lead to a final agreement which looks in reach and I can say I am somewhat optimistic that we are close to finalizing an agreement between all the nations in the dispute to come to a resolution that we think will be satisfactory to all,” Prince Faisal added.

Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 19:05 - GMT 16:05