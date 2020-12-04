Saudi Arabia appreciates Kuwaiti efforts regarding Gulf crisis: FM

Saudi Arabia appreciates the efforts made by Kuwait to “bridge the gap” of viewpoints regarding the Gulf crisis, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan tweeted on Friday.

“We consider with great appreciation the efforts made by the sisterly State of Kuwait to bridge the gap in viewpoints regarding the Gulf crisis, and we thank the American efforts in this regard, and we look forward to it being successful for the benefit and good of the region,” Prince Faisal tweeted.

“We’ve made significant progress in the last few days thanks to the continuing efforts of Kuwait but also thanks to the strong support of President Trump and the US administration towards bringing all parties closer and we hope that this progress can lead to a final agreement which looks in reach and I can say I am somewhat optimistic that we are close to finalizing an agreement between all the nations in the dispute to come to a resolution that we think will be satisfactory to all,” Prince Faisal said during his participation at the Med Dialogues.

Earlier in the day, the foreign minister of Kuwait said that progress had been made in resolving a row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar since June 2017.

“Fruitful discussion have taken place recently in which all sides expressed their keenness ... to reach a final agreement,” Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said in a statement read out on state television, thanking White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for his “recent efforts.”

Saudi Arabia and other countries in the GCC did say last week, however, that they would be open to restoring diplomatic relations with Qatar, but only when Doha agrees to meet the demands of the Arab Quartet.

