Bahrain denies statement on import of goods from West Bank, Golan Heights

Bahrain has denied a statement attributed to its Minister of Industry to an Israeli journalist regarding the import of goods produced in the West Bank and the Golan Height, according to an official statement released by the Bahrain News Agency.

“An official source from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism denied a statement attributed to Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, HE Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, to an Israeli journalist regarding the import of goods produced in the West Bank and the Golan Heights,” read the statement.

“The official source stressed that the minister’s statement was misinterpreted and that the ministry is committed to the Bahraini government’s unwavering stance regarding adherence to the resolutions of the United Nations, the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation concerning the Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Syrian Golan Heights,” the statement added.

Bahrain’s industry minister last Wednesday met with the chairman of Israel’s trade promotion agency and the chief executive of Israel’s largest bank Hapoalim.

A 40-strong Bahraini delegation arrived in Israel Tuesday for two days of talks on boosting economic cooperation and tourism after the two countries normalized relations in September.

Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 21:28 - GMT 18:28