‘Significant progress’ made to resolving Gulf crisis: Saudi FM Prince Faisal

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday that there has been “significant progress” in resolving the Gulf crisis that began in 2017.

“We have seen significant progress in the last few weeks, which means we are now hopeful we can reach a final conclusion very soon that will be satisfactory to all parties,” Prince Faisal said, at speaking at the International Institute for Security Studies Manama Conference on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The crisis erupted when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt cut all diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar in June of 2017 over concerns related to terrorism.

Qatar's neighbors had demanded that the nation shut down media network Al Jazeera, cut diplomatic ties with Iran and immediately halt the establishment of a Turkish military base and end any military cooperation with the NATO member.

"I am hopeful that we’ll be able to announce the details soon," Prince Faisal said at the conference.

Last week, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the GCC said that they would be open to restoring diplomatic relations with Qatar, but only when Doha agrees to meet the demands of the Arab Quartet.

Read more:

UAE minister: Gulf has changed and cannot go back to what it was before Qatar crisis

Saudi Arabia optimistic on finalizing deal to end Gulf rift soon: FM

Last Update: Saturday, 05 December 2020 KSA 11:12 - GMT 08:12