Kuwait Emir happy with continuous efforts to solve the Gulf dispute

Kuwait's Emir has said he is happy with the achievement reached and the continuous efforts to solve the Gulf dispute, according to a statement by the Kuwait News Agency.

“The historic achievement that has been achieved through the continuous and constructive efforts that have been made recently to reach a final agreement to resolve the dispute that arose between the brothers, which confirmed through it all the parties are keen on solidarity, cohesion and Gulf and Arab stability,” read the statement posted on KUNA.

The Kuwaiti emir also thanked US President Donald Trump “for his supportive efforts, which reflect the commitment of the United States of America to maintain security and stability in the region.”

Earlier in the day, the foreign minister of Kuwait said that progress had been made in resolving a row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar since June 2017.

“Fruitful discussion have taken place recently in which all sides expressed their keenness ... to reach a final agreement,” Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said in a statement read out on state television, thanking White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for his “recent efforts.”

Saudi Arabia said it appreciates the efforts made by Kuwait to “bridge the gap” of viewpoints regarding the Gulf crisis, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan tweeted on Friday.

“We consider with great appreciation the efforts made by the sisterly State of Kuwait to bridge the gap in viewpoints regarding the Gulf crisis, and we thank the American efforts in this regard, and we look forward to it being successful for the benefit and good of the region,” Prince Faisal tweeted.

