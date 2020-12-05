NEWS
GULF

Oman to enact labor, taxation and subsidy reforms: Minister

General view of old Muscat, Oman, January 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai Saturday 05 December 2020
Text size A A A

Oman plans to amend labor laws, introduce new taxation and end some “long-standing” subsidies while ensuring that low-income families are protected, the Gulf Arab state’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

Sayyed Badr Al Busaidi told the ISS Manama Dialogue summit in Bahrain that significant changes to labor policy would include abolishing a requirement that expatriate workers need permission to transfer to a new employer, which is known as the no-objection certificate system.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 05 December 2020 KSA 12:06 - GMT 09:06

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top