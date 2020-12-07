NEWS
GULF

Drone launched from Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi destroyed: Arab Coalition

Houthis raise weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters in Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 25, 2020. (File photo: AP)
Reuters Monday 07 December 2020
An Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it had destroyed a drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed Houthi militia, a statement carried by Ekhbariya TV said.

The Houthi forces last month fired a missile at and struck a petroleum products domestic distribution facility in Jeddah, on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 18:26 - GMT 15:26

