Drone launched from Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi destroyed: Arab Coalition

An Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it had destroyed a drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed Houthi militia, a statement carried by Ekhbariya TV said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
The Houthi forces last month fired a missile at and struck a petroleum products domestic distribution facility in Jeddah, on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.
Read more:
Iranian-backed Houthi militia approves UN plan to assess decaying Yemen oil tanker
Yemen’s Houthi militia in possession of new arms: UN report
Iran-backed Houthi militia fired ballistic missile in Yemen’s Saada: Arab Coalition