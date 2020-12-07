Saudi Arabian delegation arrives in Baghdad for Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council

A Saudi Arabian delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday to discuss with their Iraqi counterparts the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 14:32 - GMT 11:32