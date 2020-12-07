NEWS
GULF

Saudi Arabian delegation arrives in Baghdad for Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council

The delegation was led by Dr. Majid al-Qassabi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English Monday 07 December 2020
Text size A A A

A Saudi Arabian delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday to discuss with their Iraqi counterparts the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The delegation was led by Dr. Majid al-Qassabi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media.

The group will discuss the frameworks of the economic, trade, investment and joint relief committees, SPA reported.

On the sidelines of the visit, a Saudi-Iraqi businessmen forum will be held, SPA added.

Earlier in November, Iraq and Saudi Arabia reopened the Arar desert crossing, in a long-awaited sign of closer trade ties after a 30-year closure.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia delegation visits Iraq to meet with top officials

Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen Arar border crossing after 30 years: Official

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 14:32 - GMT 11:32

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top