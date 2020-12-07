Saudi Arabian delegation arrives in Baghdad for Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council

A Saudi Arabian delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday to discuss with their Iraqi counterparts the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The delegation was led by Dr. Majid al-Qassabi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media.

The group will discuss the frameworks of the economic, trade, investment and joint relief committees, SPA reported.

A #Saudi delegation led by H.E. the Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media Dr. @malkassabi arrived in #Baghdad today to discuss with their Iraqi counterparts the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council and the Economic, Trade, Investment and Relief Committee. pic.twitter.com/lv8gC4eFhx