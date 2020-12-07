Saudi Finance Minister: Local indicators promising after exiting COVID-19 lockdown

The Saudi Minister of Finance, Muhammad Al-Jadaan, said that the world did not face a crisis as it is witnessing in the current year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining that the Kingdom has taken measures and has prioritized health and people over anything else.

Speaking during the Fifth Financial Stability Seminar, the Minister of Finance explained, with the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Market Authority and the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA," that the Kingdom has allocated financial support packages that constitute 3.4% of its domestic product.

He stated that the percentage of support packages in the rest of the G20 countries is at an average of 9%.

"Still, the impact in the Kingdom was more pronounced because its economy is expected to decline by 3.2% at the end of this year, compared to a decline of more than 6% in the G20 countries," he added.

Al-Jadaan said, "They criticized us for the percentage of subsidies, but when we look at the impact of subsidies, we find that the Kingdom is one of the best twenty countries with a rate of contraction."

He stressed that "the support packages exceeded 200 billion riyals, and the Saudi government was ready to directly target the support according to sectors so that its impact would be more clear."

The Minister of Finance spoke of "showing a clear regularity in the banking sector, and in using national development funds, in the face of the circumstances and effects of the crisis."

He added that what is right in the Kingdom and in several countries of the world is that "the response was speedy."

And he considered that this rapid response came in the Kingdom specifically, with the reinforcement of previous reforms, and "the government has dealt with a single team, intervened and supported the private sector, and the Saudi Central Bank announced firmness to support liquidity in the banking system."

He emphasized that "there was a clear harmony" between government institutions in working to confront the pandemic conditions.

He also indicated cooperation and harmony with the health sector, and effective coordination was made with the health sector, both public and private, to provide for the stage's requirements.

The Saudi Finance Minister said, "There was speed and courage to get out of the general lockdown, and we began to see promising results in the Saudi economy, but the virus still exists and anxiety is present in the world, and most international institutions are glad to return to the economy."

