Watch: Rare sand tornado strikes al-Jawf desert in Saudi Arabia

The sky in Saudi Arabia’s al-Jawf desert area turned brown as a rare massive sand tornado struck on Saturday, according to videos shared on social media.

The weather phenomenon is a rare occurrence in the Arabian Peninsula in which masses of air form in the desert and send sand spinning.

The tornado hit the al-Rousan area, east of Sakaka, in the al-Jawf region.

“The tornado that formed southeast of Sakaka in al-Jawf on Saturday evening is one of the largest of its in size that has been documented in the Kingdom so far,” said Dr. Abdullah al-Misnad, Professor of Climate at the Department of Geography at the al-Qassim University.

“These type of sand tornadoes are considered very rare and therefore when it happened, it caught the attention of many photographers when it hit. This air phenomenon is very complex and rare even in the world except in certain areas that abound there in the center and southeast of the United States,” al-Misnad added.

Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 21:32 - GMT 18:32