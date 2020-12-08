Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Sudan for official visit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum Tuesday on an official visit, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reported.
The Saudi Arabian foreign minister was received by Sudan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Qamar al-Din.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations between the Saudi Arabia and Sudan,
Developments in Sudan and the recent peace agreement signed in Juba were also among the topics of discussion, according to SPA.
Earlier in October, Sudan’s government and rebel groups signed a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of thousands died.
Representatives from the transitional government and rebel groups signed the deal, a year after the peace talks began, at a ceremony in the South Sudanese capital Juba.
