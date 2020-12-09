Abu Dhabi toll gate system to go live during peak traffic times from January 2

Abu Dhabi’s toll gate system ‘Darb’ will go live during peak traffic times from January 2, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced on Wednesday.

“Vehicle owners are encouraged to activate accounts on the ‘Darb’ toll gate system and register their vehicles,” ADMO said in an infograph shared on their Twitter account.

The peak times during which the toll system would be activated are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to ADMO, the objectives of the toll gate system includes enhancing the flow of road traffic, increasing the efficiency of the transport system, and encouraging the use of alternative means of transport.

The Integrated Transport Center (ITC), part of @AbuDhabiDMT, has called upon vehicle owners in #AbuDhabi to register for the 'Darb' toll gate system and activate their accounts via https://t.co/mNhf2FN0xt or via the Darb app. The system will go live from 2 January 2021.

‘Darb’ is set to be installed in four locations across the emirate of Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, and Mussafah Bridge.

The toll gate system will have a fee of four dirhams ($1.09) per crossing per vehicle, with a cap of 16 dirhams ($4.36) per vehicle for private vehicles, ADMO said, adding that there will be no fee on Fridays and during public holidays.

Last Update: Wednesday, 09 December 2020 KSA 10:37 - GMT 07:37