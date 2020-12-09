Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi to resume all normal activity within two weeks

Abu Dhabi will resume all economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities within two weeks, announced the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Wednesday.

The announcement said that the coronavirus precautions had successfully achieved a low rate of cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It means that tourism, entertainment, cultural and economic businesses that were closed or limited due to coronavirus regulations can plan to reopen by Wednesday, December 23, before Christmas.

"Following the success achieved by implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and maintain a low rate of cases, Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic has begun working with authorities to resume all activities in two weeks," tweeted the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

"All economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities in the emirate will fully resume, while precautionary procedures already in place will be enhanced to preserve all health gains achieved," it added.

The emirate had imposed various coronavirus restrictions to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Following the success achieved by implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and maintain a low rate of cases, Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic has begun working with authorities to resume all activities in two weeks pic.twitter.com/pCnmisrsKx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 9, 2020

Read more: Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi launches phase-III trials for Russian COVID-19 vaccine

UAE approves vaccine

The announcement came on the same day that the UAE announced it had approved a Chinese-made vaccine as safe to use.

The UAE officially registered the Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday after trials suggested it had an 86 percent success rate against COVID-19.

The ministry said it had reviewed Sinopharm’s interim analysis of the trials, which showed that the vaccine had 86 percent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. The results also showed it had a 99 percent “seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody” and was 100 percent effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease.

The analysis also showed no serious safety concerns.

“The announcement is a significant vote of confidence by the UAE’s health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine,” said the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Read more: Coronavirus: Dubai updates COVID-19 test requirement for Gulf countries

Developing.

Last Update: Wednesday, 09 December 2020 KSA 10:08 - GMT 07:08