Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet says Palestinian cause is a ‘fundamental Arab issue’

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has reiterated the Kingdom's stance towards the Palestinian cause as a fundamental Arab issue and that it is still a top foreign policy issue for the government, according to a statement following a cabinet session.

The cabinet session was chaired on Tuesday by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in which the Kingdom’s ministers discussed several issues including the latest efforts toward the global coronavirus pandemic.

“His Excellency Dr. Majid al-Qasabi stated the Kingdom’s commitment to support the strategic choice for peace and adhere to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative in accordance with international resolutions and laws,” an official statement on the Saudi Press Agency read.

“And on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the importance of the Israeli occupation ceasing to build settlements on Palestinian lands, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, and an obstacle to the achievement of permanent and comprehensive peace,” the council’s statements added.

Late last week, Saudi Arabia said it remains open to fully normalize ties with Israel on the condition of Palestinian statehood, according to statements made by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

