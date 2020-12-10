Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis

The Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni legitimate government intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden boat belonging to Iran-backed Houthi militia which was targeting maritime routes south of the Red Sea, the coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on Thursday.
"The boats represented a threat to regional and international security, maritime routes and international trade," al-Maliki said.
The spokesman said the boats were launched from Hodeidah Governorate, which the Houthi militias use "as a base to launch ballistic missiles, drones, booby-trapped remote-operated boats, as well as the random deployment of sea mines in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah.”
Last Update: Thursday, 10 December 2020 KSA 00:22 - GMT 21:22