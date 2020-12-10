British PM and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to No.10 Downing St. on Thursday (December 10).
Johnson congratulated the UAE for the way it has handled the spread of COVID-19.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I think that’s been extremely effective, really remarkable,” Johnson said in welcoming remarks to the Crown Prince.
The UAE has a population of around 9 million, and reported 177,577 cases and 594 COVID-19 deaths.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Abu Dhabi was looking for volunteers to take part in Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, known as Sputnik V, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE is also conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, and has approved emergency use of the vaccine for certain groups.
The UK and the UAE have agreed to work closely to strengthen bilateral relations in areas such as trade and investment and counter-terrorism.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UK removes UAE, Bahrain from COVID-19 travel quarantine list
Coronavirus: UAE’s Mubadala Healthcare part-funds COVID-19 UK diabetes drug trial
Coronavirus: UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid sends 60 tons of medical aid to UK
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 10 December 2020 KSA 19:30 - GMT 16:30