US Treasury imposes sanctions on five Houthi militia officials

The US Treasury has imposed fresh sanctions on Thursday targeting five Houthi militia officials.
The sanctions imposed on Thursday came after the five Houthi militia officials were implicated in the torture of women and children.
The US Treasury imposed sanctions on Abdul Hakim al-Khaiwani, the head of the security apparatus of the Houthi militia, Motlaq Amer al-Marrani, the deputy head of the Houthis’ security department, and on Abdul Qader al-Shami, a Houthi official.
Last Update: Thursday, 10 December 2020 KSA 18:51 - GMT 15:51