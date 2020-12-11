Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption body initiates 120 criminal cases

Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said it has initiated 120 criminal cases against 184 citizens and expatriates in recent weeks, according to an official statement.

One of the most prominent cases involves allegations of corruption by a number of municipality employees in one of the Kingdom’s governorates, where one state employee exploited the influence of the public office to illegally disburse an amount of 110,006,545 riyals ($29,339,459) for the benefit of several commercial entities.

In that case, an amount of 38,378,411 riyals ($10,235,771) has so far been recovered and procedure is underway to recover the remainder of the disbursed total amount.

Another case which the body is investigating in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior involves an officer with the rank of a lieutenant colonel who works in one of the sectors of the Ministry being arrested after obtaining an amount of 2,000,000 riyals ($533,412) from an owner of a company in exchange for facilitating the issuance of necessary licenses for the company.

“The Authority affirms on the continuation to pursue anyone who exploits the public office to achieve personal gain or harm the public interest in any way possible, and that the accountability extends far beyond the retirement of any individual, as the crimes of financial and administrative corruption have no statute of limitations, and that it will apply what the law rules against the violators with zero tolerance,” said in a statement.

