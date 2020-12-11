UAE: Abu Dhabi Police investigating gang rape of girl and posting video online

Abu Dhabi Police is investigating a group of young men accused of raping a girl and uploading videos of the attack on several social media platforms, according to a report on the Emirates News Agency.

In a statement on Thursday, UAE’s Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said that Abu Dhabi Police have arrested the men and are currently “undergoing extensive investigations under the direct supervision of the Public Prosecutor.”

The Attorney-General added that the incident contained “a degree of depravity that is not acceptable in UAE society.”

