UAE, Israel export credit agencies sign agreement following peace deal

The export credit agencies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have signed a cooperation agreement to develop economic relations between the two countries, UAE’s state news agency WAM said.
The UAE’s Etihad Credit Insurance and the Israel Foreign Trade Risks Insurance Corporation plan to jointly support exports, trade, and investment between the two countries, WAM said, after they agreed to normalize relations in August.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 13 December 2020 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07