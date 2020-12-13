NEWS
GULF

UAE, Israel export credit agencies sign agreement following peace deal

The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Dubai Sunday 13 December 2020
The export credit agencies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have signed a cooperation agreement to develop economic relations between the two countries, UAE’s state news agency WAM said.

The UAE’s Etihad Credit Insurance and the Israel Foreign Trade Risks Insurance Corporation plan to jointly support exports, trade, and investment between the two countries, WAM said, after they agreed to normalize relations in August.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 December 2020 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07

