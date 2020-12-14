Qatari Coast Guard’s conduct abuse, totally unacceptable: Bahrain Interior Minister

Bahrain said it recently contained an armed incident in the middle of the sea with Qatar’s Coast Guard, calling the recent incident an “abuse” and “totally unacceptable,” according to a statement from Bahrain’s interior minister.

Tensions have been high since November 25 when three Qatari coastguard vessels stopped two Bahraini coastguard boats that were returning after taking part in a maritime exercise on Wednesday.

“In this context, the threats and humiliation of the Coast Guard police by the Qatar Board and Coast Guard are totally unacceptable, for being an abuse against Bahrain police personnel while carrying out their duties. It is not accepted for our sincere security men,” read a statement by Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla al-Khalifa.

“Actually, we have swiftly controlled an armed incident in the middle of the sea through the presence of the required force to tackle the situation at the right time and place and put an end to this reckless and dangerous situation.

Al-Khalifa said the recent incident was part of Qatari conduct that “targets Bahrainis and their livelihoods.”

“This incident was part of the Qatari conduct that targets Bahrainis and their livelihoods, in which 2153 individuals and 560 Bahrain-registered boats had violations registered against them from 2010 to 2020 in waters that have always been a livelihood source for them and their fathers and grandfathers,” al-Khalifa said.

Al-Khalifa’s statement on Monday said Bahrainis do not expect such practices from the Qatari authorities “because they are against traditions.”

In addition, Bahrain has always welcomed GCC fishermen in its waters. Accordingly, the Interior Ministry holds the Qatari side legally accountable for all violations against the citizens and their livelihoods. It will take the required procedures and measures to protect fishermen and their source of incomes,” he added.

