Kuwait Emir appoints new government

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah appointed a new government on Monday, following elections in the country this month.
The decree appointed Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares as the new oil, electricity and water minister, according to the government communications office on Twitter. Al-Fares replaces the outgoing outgoing Khaled al-Fadhel.
Khalifa Hamade was named as finance minister, replacing Barak al-Shitan.
Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah has been reappointed as foreign minister, added the office.
The cabinet includes one woman, Dr. Rana Abdulla Abdulrahman al-Fares, reappointed as minister of public works and minister of state for housing affairs.
Developing.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 11:21 - GMT 08:21