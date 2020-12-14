NEWS
Kuwait Emir appoints new government

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah gestures during a parliament session. (AFP)
Al Arabiya English Monday 14 December 2020
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah appointed a new government on Monday, following elections in the country this month.

The decree appointed Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares as the new oil, electricity and water minister, according to the government communications office on Twitter. Al-Fares replaces the outgoing outgoing Khaled al-Fadhel.

Khalifa Hamade was named as finance minister, replacing Barak al-Shitan.

Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah has been reappointed as foreign minister, added the office.

The cabinet includes one woman, Dr. Rana Abdulla Abdulrahman al-Fares, reappointed as minister of public works and minister of state for housing affairs.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah has been reappointed. (AFP)

Developing.

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 11:21 - GMT 08:21

