Official sources confirm terrorist attack on fuel transport ship in Jeddah: SPA

A fuel transport ship was subject to a terrorist attack by an explosive-laden boat on Monday morning while it was anchored in the fuel terminal in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing an official source at the Ministry of Energy.

“The attack resulted in a small fire, which emergency units successfully extinguished. The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies,” SPA added.

SPA added that the source condemned the terrorist attack, which came shortly after other attacks on another ship in Al-Shuqaiq, on the petroleum products distribution station in north Jeddah, and on the floating unloading platform of the petroleum products distribution station in Jizan.

These acts of terrorism and Vandalism, directed against vital installations, go beyond the Kingdom and its vital facilities, to the security and stability of energy supplies to the world and the global economy,’ the source added.

The source emphasized to SPA the seriousness of such criminal acts and their destructive impact on maritime traffic, the security of petroleum exports, and the freedom of global trade. In addition, the spokesman highlighted the threat to coastal and regional waters and the risk of major environmental disasters that could result from the leakage of petroleum or petroleum products.

SPA added that the spokesman urged the world, more than ever before, to stand together against such subversive terrorist acts, and take practical deterrent measures against all terrorist perpetrators that implement and enable them.

Over the past months the Arab Coalition had successfully intercepted and destroyed explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea on regular basis. Those boats were launched by Iran-backed-Houthi militia in Yemen.

“The boats represented a threat to regional and international security, maritime routes and international trade,” Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Malikial-Maliki said.

The spokesman said the boats were launched from Hodeidah Governorate, which the Houthi militias use “as a base to launch ballistic missiles, drones, booby-trapped remote-operated boats, as well as the random deployment of sea mines in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah.”

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 18:40 - GMT 15:40