UAE announces new departments including anti-terrorism, money laundering offices

The UAE announced new government departments on Monday, including an anti-terrorism and anti-money laundering office.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A new council to coordinate the country’s federal and local financial policies has also been set up.

The announcements were made in a series of tweets by Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday.

“The UAE economy is a global economy and its legislation keeps pace with it,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on Twitter.

In September, the UAE’s central bank urged banks in the country to step up efforts to combat money laundering in order to mitigate the risks of financial crime and promote stability.

The country has adopted a new set of environmental commitments to tackle climate change, Sheikh Mohammed also said on Monday.

An executive regulation to protect the UAE’s heritage and train people to excavate historical sites was also approved.

Read more:

UAE central bank says banks should increase anti-money laundering efforts

Moody's affirms UAE credit rating, making it regional leader: Sheikh Mohammed

Explainer: Everything you need to know about Sinopharm's vaccine after UAE approval

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 16:23 - GMT 13:23