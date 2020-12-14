UAE foreign minister hails relations with Russia, COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

The United Arab Emirates is proud of its strategic relations with Russia and has been cooperating with Moscow on the coronavirus vaccine, said UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday.

"The UAE is proud to have strategic relations with Russia," said Sheikh Abdullah, adding that Moscow and Abu Dhabi were cooperating on the trials for the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

“Amid the ongoing [coronavirus] pandemic, we have seen very clearly that these relations are truly special. And we are determined to further promote our relations going forward,” he added.

Sheikh Abdullah was speaking at a joint press conference following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

“We are also proud to see that our experts are working closely, our embassies are also in close contact. It’s good to see that the UAE is about to complete the third phase of the clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine,” the UAE foreign minister said.

The two ministers were expected to discuss regional issues including Libya, Syria, and the Arab-Israeli conflict.

