UN Security Council condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah in November

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia on November 23.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a projectile at a Saudi Aramco petroleum facility in the Kingdom’s western city of Jeddah on November 23. The explosion put one of the 13 tanks used at Aramco’s North Jeddah Bulk Plant out of action.

The Kingdom told the Security Council that the Houthis were responsible for the attack the following day.

In this week’s statement, the council acknowledged the Houthis’ responsibility and condemned a broader escalation of violence in Yemen.

The UNSC members also reiterated their commitment to an inclusive Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process and reaffirmed the international community's firm commitment to uphold Yemen's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity, said the statement.

The council is made up of five permanent members – the US, UK, France, China and Russia – who have the power to veto, and ten temporary elected members without veto power.

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 07:56 - GMT 04:56