UN calls on Yemeni government, Iran-backed Houthis to implement 'Stockholm'

The United Nations called on Sunday the legitimate Yemeni government and the Iran-back Houthi militia to fully implement the Stockholm Agreement and end the suffering of Yemen and Hudaydah.

This call came in a statement issued by the head of The UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA), Chairman of the Re-Coordination Committee, General Abhijit Guha, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the signing of the agreement.

Guha, who is the third head of the UN mission under the Stockholm Agreement, which includes a moratorium on launching and redeploying forces away from vital ports, noted that despite "significant progress made, challenges continue, including occasional acts of violence that undermine the spirit of Hudaydah Agreement."

He added, “It is of utmost importance that the two parties renew their commitment to the Hudaydah Agreement and fulfill it, to achieve what they agreed upon in Stockholm two years ago and put an end to the suffering of the people of Hudaydah and Yemen.”

According to the UN statement, the Stockholm Agreement represents a break from the deadlock of war that has reached a dead end. “At the same time, the agreement gave hope. The joint mechanisms established within the agreement framework have become the only forums in the country where the parties to the conflict meet face to face to discuss developments on the ground and address them regularly. Dialog became possible, and Hudaydah moved away from the brink of disaster,” he added.

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 00:19 - GMT 21:19