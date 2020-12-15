US designates Iran-backed Bahrain-based group as global terror organization

The US designated an Iran-backed extremist group based in Bahrain as a terrorist organization on Tuesday, citing its threat to US national security and foreign policy.

Read more: Bahrain imprisons 51 people for forming terrorist group which took orders from IRGC

The Saraya al-Mukhtar group is now considered “a Specially Designated Global Terrorist,” according to a US State Department statement.

Saraya al-Mukhtar reportedly receives “financial and logistic support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps” and says its goal is to depose the Bahrain government in order for Iran to exert greater influence on the country, the statement said.

“The group has plotted attacks against US personnel in Bahrain and has offered cash rewards for the assassination of Bahraini officials,” the State Department said.

The designation comes one day ahead of Bahrain’s National Day.

Read more:

‘We can be the good guys too’: Arab heroes fight ISIS in Hollywood film ‘Mosul’

US imposes sanctions on Turkey’s presidency of defense industries

Russia playing political games, stalling progress in Mediterranean: Pompeo

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 18:56 - GMT 15:56