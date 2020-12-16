Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched from Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition announced late Tuesday night that its forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

A fuel transport ship was subject to a terrorist attack by an explosive-laden boat on Monday morning while it was anchored in the fuel terminal in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing an official source at the Ministry of Energy.

Over the past months the Arab Coalition had successfully intercepted and destroyed explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia.

Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Malikial-Maliki stated earlier that the boats were launched from Hodeidah Governorate, which the Houthi militias use “as a base to launch ballistic missiles, drones, booby-trapped remote-operated boats, as well as the random deployment of sea mines in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah,”

