Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh to host 2034 Asian Games

The 2034 Asian Games were awarded to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Wednesday, with the 2030 games awarded to Doha.
The Olympic Council of Asia’s general assembly reached a deal to vote on the 2030 host but to give the other candidate the 2034 event.
“That means no winner, no loser,” OCA president Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait said, thanking the Saudi and Qatari foreign ministers and conference host Oman for helping to broker the agreement.
“Thank you, Asia, for solidarity and coordination.”
Qatari bid officials wore masks and waved flags as they celebrated together. Vote totals were not immediately announced.
Qatar will also host the 2022 World Cup.
The vote on Wednesday was repeatedly delayed by problems with the electronic voting system with many delegates taking part remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the hall, 26 delegates were given paper ballots and 19 voted remotely.
