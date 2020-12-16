UAE: Sharjah Police seize $4mln worth of narcotic drugs, arrest nine

Narcotic drugs worth $4 million (AED15 million) have been seized by Sharjah Police in an operation that saw nine gang members arrested in the UAE.

The men were arrested in Sharjah’s Anti-Narcotics Department’s ‘Lightning Force’ operation less than 12 hours after police received the tipoff that more than one million ‘Zinex’ pills had been smuggled into the country, according to state news agency WAM.

After police interrogation, the nine men of Asian origin confessed to planning to sell the drugs. Their plan involved dividing the stash of tablets and storing them in different emirates before distribution.

Police gathered information on the gang’s whereabouts before setting up a sting operation which led to the arrests and seizure of the drugs.

All of the men have been referred to Sharjah’s public prosecution service.

Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Asam, Director of Sharjah Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, praised the cooperation and coordination between different police entities in the UAE which led to the successful drugs bust.

