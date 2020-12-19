Riyadh Agreement implementation in Yemen a step toward peace, stability: Bahrain FM

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Saturday the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement by Yemeni parties.

A ministry statement said it was “an important step to strengthen and unify Yemeni efforts to confront the Iran-supported Houthi militias,” according to a foreign ministry statement.

The statement said the agreement would “achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for security, peace and stability.” Bahrain also commended the “sincere efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” who initiated the talks.

After stalling in August when the southern-separatist movement, the Southern Transitional Council, suspended their participation, the Riyadh Agreement was finalized this month.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the government formation in Yemen as part of the agreement that established a power-sharing structure between the Southern Transitional Council and the Yemeni government, consisting of 24 ministers from both groups, according to SPA.

Bahrain thanked Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abzulaziz and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their “concern and interest in the security, stability, and prosperity of brotherly Yemen.”

The statement continued: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hails the formation of a government of political competencies that includes all Yemen’s social components to put an end to military arrangements, appreciating the Yemeni parties’ keenness on the supreme interests of the Republic of Yemen and their endeavors to unify efforts to restore Yemeni legitimacy and achieve peace and stability in all parts of brotherly Yemen.

Saudi Arabia introduced the Riyadh Agreement in November 2019 to try to end the dispute in the country’s south that emerged in 2017.

