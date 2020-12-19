Saudi Arabia says ‘Riyadh Agreement’ implementation step toward ending Yemen crisis

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the government formation in Yemen on Friday following the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The foreign ministry statement said the latest developments represented an “important step toward ending the Yemeni crisis.”

“The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the implementation by the Yemeni parties represented by the legitimate government and the Southern Transitional Council to the Riyadh Agreement, and the announced formation of a government of political competencies that includes all components of the Yemeni spectrum, following the implementation of the military arrangements for the departure of the military forces from Aden, separating the military forces in Abyan, and moving them to their elected positions,” the statement read.

The new government includes ministers loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and supporters of the secessionist STC, as well as other parties, a government official told AFP.

