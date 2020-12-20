Riyadh Agreement overcame obstacles for Yemen stability: Khalid bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman on Sunday said the Riyadh Agreement “overcame all difficulties and obstacles” to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in Yemen.

“With the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, [Saudi Arabia] is continuing its policy of seeking to establish security and stability in the brotherly Arab nation of Yemen, and to achieve prosperity for its people,” Prince Khalid said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He added that the Kingdom welcomes the implementation of the Riyadh agreement and the formation of a new Yemeni government.

“In support of previous efforts to find a comprehensive political settlement, the efforts of HRH the Crown Prince have succeeded in bringing together our Yemeni brothers to implement the military aspect of the Riyadh agreement and the formation of a new government,” he said.

“This political, diplomatic and military achievement was only possible with the cooperation of HE the Yemeni President, the Yemeni government, the Transitional Council, and military leaders in Aden and Abyan who put the interests of Yemen first,” the vice minister of defense said.

“I salute them for their efforts.”

Prince Khalid said the Riyadh Agreement “overcame all difficulties and obstacles with the efforts of the Kingdom, the brothers in the Emirates, and in the Coalition. The responses from the Yemeni parties to it indicates a sincere keenness to achieve lasting peace, security and stability in Yemen.”

“Today, more than ever, we are looking forward to seeing the Yemeni government lead Yemen and its people to safety.”

“The work is hard and the road is long, but with the resolve of sincere men, differences are rejected, efforts are united, difficulties are reduced, and hope is restored,” the statement concluded.

