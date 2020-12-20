Riyadh Agreement will help in achieving peace in Yemen: Saudi FM Prince Faisal

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday congratulated Yemen on forming a new government.

“Congratulations to our Yemeni brothers for forming the new government,” the Saudi foreign minister said in a tweet.

“We hope that this step, furthering the Riyadh agreement, will help in achieving peace and stability and in fulfilling the aspirations of the Yemeni people for a political solution that ends the current crisis,” he added.

Saudi Arabia brokered the deal between the deadlocked Yemeni factions, paving the way for a new 24-member government, which was formed in Yemen on Friday, according to a state television report.

The Kingdom welcomed the government formation in Yemen, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The Saudi foreign ministry’s statement said the latest developments represented an “important step toward ending the Yemeni crisis.”

The European Union, France and the United Kingdom have also welcomed the implementation of Riyadh Agreement that set up a power-sharing structure between the Southern Transitional Council and the Yemeni government.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 11:51 - GMT 08:51