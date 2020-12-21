US Navy sails nuclear-powered submarine through Strait of Hormuz

The US Navy transited its nuclear-powered guided-missile USS Georgia submarine through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday accompanied by two additional US warships, according to an official statement, amid heightened tensions with Iran.

“The nuclear-power Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) along with the guided-missile cruisers USS Port Royal (CG 73) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) transited the Strait of Hormuz entering the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 21,” the US Navy said in a rare statement on the submarine’s movements.

﻿“As an inherently flexible maneuver force, capable of supporting routine and contingency operations, Georgia’s presence demonstrates the United States’ commitment to regional partners and maritime security with a full spectrum of capabilities to remain ready to defend against any threat at any time,” the statement added.

The movement of the USS Georgia in the Strait of Hormuz comes on the day the United States said it is "prepared to react" if Iran launches an attack to mark the first anniversary of the killing of powerful Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 19:53 - GMT 16:53